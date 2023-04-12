Shirley Clark

BILLINGS - Shirley Clark passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023, at home in Billings.

Shirley was born on July 30, 1928, in Roundup. She grew up in Delphia, graduated from Roundup High in 1946, and went to the University of Montana.

Shirley loved hiking, gardening, cooking, caring for her pets, and going to church. She volunteered at the Musselshell County Historical Museum in Roundup, and was a longtime member of PEO.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Geneva Adolph; her brother, Clifford; and her infant son, Barry.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Margaret Reighard; sons Stephen and David; four grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Memorial services will be held in Billings and in Roundup. Details will be posted shortly at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Burial will be a private family affair at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roundup Memorial Hospital.