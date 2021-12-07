Shirley Darlene (Walter) Rodgers passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 5th, surrounded by family.

Shirley was born on April 4, 1936, in Billings, Montana. She married Charles Gerald Rodgers on August 28, 1954. Shirley and Charles lived in Anchorage, Alaska for three years while Charles was in the service. They called Laurel home ever since and raised three children, Debbie, Ron and Steve. During her years in Laurel, Shirley held jobs as a waitress at several local restaurants and worked alongside Charles at the Laurel Slaughter Plant, which they owned.

She was a loving mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Greg) Renner, son Steve (Teale) Rodgers, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, her sister Beverly and brothers Richard and Kenneth.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and son Ronald. Her parents Adolph and Amelia Walter as well as her siblings Alvina (Lackman), Bert (Neibauer), Dorothy (Popelka), Arthur, Edward, Clarence, and Robert.

Services will be held at Laurel United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 13th, at 11 a.m.