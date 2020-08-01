You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shirley J. (Malek) Mitzner
0 entries

Shirley J. (Malek) Mitzner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A graveside memorial service for Shirley J. (Malek) Mitzner will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. The service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens with a reception following at 1112 Princeton Ave, Billings, MT.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Mitzner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News