Shirley Jean Cooper was born in Billings on December 13, 1940, to Martin E. and Nora H. Cooper. She passed away in her group home where she spent the last 21 years with Residential Support Services surrounded by those that loved her on September 12, 2019.
Shirley was a wonderful soul who captured the hearts of everyone that had the pleasure of working with her. She loved to sit on the porch in the early mornings and watch the wildlife while she drank her morning coffee. Shirley moved into Westchester Group Home in July of 1998 where she lived out her life surrounded by staff that loved and cared for her. She was one of a kind and many people knew her well, even referring to her as Grandma. She had so many people wrapped around her finger, fighting over who was bringing her a “good god damn coffee” loaded with chocolate of a Coke (she may yell at you for bringing an actual Coke, she likes Pepsi). In a pinch she would settle for a sweet tea or regular coffee with cream and sugar. She lived a long life how she wanted to, the Queen of her realm and she knew it. She will be greatly missed; Westchester just doesn’t feel the same without her yelling at someone for her treats or the sound of her fiddling with her basket of trinkets. Shirley attended Billings Activity Program up until January 2019 where she enjoyed her time out in the community doing the things she loved most. She will be dearly missed by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her in the time she spent with us.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
