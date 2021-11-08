Shirley Joan Carmony passed away Monday, Nov. 1, of COVID-19 at St. Vincent hospital in Billings. She was born Shirley Joan Fox on Sept. 4, 1937 at St. Vincent hospital to Elizabeth and John Fox, Jr. She was the youngest of six. Shirley married James Carmony, May 11, 1957. They had three children. They later divorced in 1984. Shirley is survived by her three children. Dennis of Winnett, Steve (Paula) of Billings, and Jamie (Heath) of Glendive, MT. Five grandchildren, Shelby (Alex) Milne of Laurel, MT. Jessica (Clayton) Tesch, of Valentine Nebraska, Dalton Craig, deceased, Tucker Craig, Marines San Diego, CA and McKenna Carmony of Billings and four great grandchildren. Also one sister, Lorraine Roman, Savannah, Illinois and best friend and companion Al Bailey. A memorial will be on Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at Smiths Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th St. Billings, MT.