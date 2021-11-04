 Skip to main content
Shirley Joan Carmony
Shirley Joan Carmony

Shirley Joan Carmony 84, of Billings died Nov. 1, at St. Vincent Hospital from Covid-19 complications. A small service will be held on Nov. 12, 2021, 1 p.m. at Smith's Funeral Chapel. 925 South 27th St. Billings, MT.

