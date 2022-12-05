 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley Junge

Shirley Junge, 85 of Billings, formerly of Hysham, passed away on Dec. 1, at her daughters home in Billings.

Per Shirley's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

To view the full obituary, visit Shirley's Tribute Page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

