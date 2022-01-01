Shirley K. Stapp

Shirley had an easy going manner and a warm smile that endeared her to many. In 1983 she and her husband Del opened Stapp Jewelers in Billings MT. Together with their daughter Lorri they served the Billings community until their retirement in 2003.

Shirley met many friends through the store as well as her many years of service at Faith Chapel. Her greatest joy was the birth of her grandsons David and Travis Sutherland. She enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, camping, and her beautiful backyard with her husband Del.

Shirley had an infectious laugh and a quiet dignified strength about her. She was no stranger to sorrow having lost two daughters to Cystic Fibrosis, but she always found strength in the promises of God. In heartache she always said, “I can do all things in Christ who gives me strength”. Shirley and Del had survived many of life's trials and found joy in the simple things with contentment and gratitude. When Del was diagnosed with cancer in 2007 they would sit on the back porch swing and proclaim, “ We may not have tomorrow but praise God we have today”. It's our families great joy knowing they are together again.