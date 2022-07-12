Shirley Konig Knutson, formerly of Fromberg, Montana, passed away on June 21, at the age of 86.
A prayer service/rosary will be held on Friday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fromberg; a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Tom Knutson, a granddaughter Taiven Lynn Knutson, and numerous close friends, including Marietta Palmersheim, Mary Kaufman, Lauretta George, and Evie Bauwens.
She is survived by her 11 children: Carole and Shane Bettenhausen, Baker, MT; Allan and Janet Knutson, Molt, MT; Doug and Denise Knutson, Incline Village, NV; Kevin Knutson, Gillette, WY; Teri Knutson, Bozeman, MT; Connie and Dennis Hoffman, Billings, MT; Tom Knutson, Kenmare, ND; Brian and Kristi Knutson, Billings, MT; Derrick Knutson and Bree Ochs, Roberts, MT; Kris and Jillann Knutson, Bridger, MT; and Traci and Tad Daly, Gillette, WY.
Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to the organization of your choice or to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, c/o Sacred Heart Parish, Box 309, Bridger, MT 59014.
For Shirley's full obituary or to leave condolences, visit smithfuneralchapels.com.
