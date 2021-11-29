Shirley Laber Heywood

Shirley was the first-born daughter to Clem & Catherine Mars of Fromberg. She married Albert Laber on Oct. 17, 1954. They farmed in Bridger until he preceded her in death in 1992. Shirley married Stanley Heywood in 1995, he preceded her in death in 2014.
Shirley was one of the first farm wives at the time to work outside of the home and put her skills to work in banking, insurance, the county courthouse, and at an architecture firm. But being a grandmother was by far her favorite job. Shirley opened her home, not just for meals, but also for children in the neighborhood that needed a place to live whether for summers or for the school year. Her home was always open to all.
She loved both Montana and Arizona. She made Tucson, Arizona her winter home for many years and had many good friends at the Voyager Resort in Tucson.
Shirley was the best wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, and GG (great grandmother) that her family could have had. In death, she is joined again with the love of her life, Albert Laber.
Shirley is survived by her four sons, Steve (Jean) Laber of Missoula, Stan Laber (Tina) of Martinsdale, Stuart (Barb) Laber of Laurel, Scott (Tracey) Laber of Billings, and daughter Shari (Tony) DeSaveur of Absarokee, stepsons John (Gretchen) Heywood of Milwaukee, and Philip Heywood of Kennebunkport Maine. Grandchildren Zane and Jana DeSaveur, James (Kate) and Ben Laber, Heather (Justin) Gnerer, Samantha Laber, Kenda (Ethan) Fornshell, Kylen and Konnor Laber, Oliver, Spencer, Cole, Ellinor & Clare Heywood. Great Grandchildren Ian, Cain, and Jayd Hanson, Madison and Logan Gnerer, Savanah and Shiloh Fornshell. Sisters Bonnie Loyning, Bev Hutzenbiler, Donna Albertsen, Sharon Mars, and Cindy Buechler, Brothers John and Bob Miller.
Services will be held on Tuesday Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel, Montana. Shirley would be happy to see her friends wearing her favorite color yellow. Interment will be at the Rockvale Cemetery following the service.
