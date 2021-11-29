Shirley Laber Heywood

Shirley was the first-born daughter to Clem & Catherine Mars of Fromberg. She married Albert Laber on Oct. 17, 1954. They farmed in Bridger until he preceded her in death in 1992. Shirley married Stanley Heywood in 1995, he preceded her in death in 2014.

Shirley was one of the first farm wives at the time to work outside of the home and put her skills to work in banking, insurance, the county courthouse, and at an architecture firm. But being a grandmother was by far her favorite job. Shirley opened her home, not just for meals, but also for children in the neighborhood that needed a place to live whether for summers or for the school year. Her home was always open to all.

She loved both Montana and Arizona. She made Tucson, Arizona her winter home for many years and had many good friends at the Voyager Resort in Tucson.

Shirley was the best wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, and GG (great grandmother) that her family could have had. In death, she is joined again with the love of her life, Albert Laber.