Shirley Lorine Pekovich

Shirley Lorine Pekovich passed away peacefully at her home on August 10, at the age of 93. A friends and family gathering will be held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center on Friday, August 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

