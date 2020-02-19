Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Shirley Lorraine Lenhart, age 86, of Glendive passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive. Memorial services will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Glendive with Pastor Brenda Frelsi officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.