Shirley Mae Patrick Snow

Her dash began in Pony, Montana in 1932 born to Lewis and Bertha (Comer) Patrick, and passed away May 2022.
She is survived by her brother Robert Patrick but preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mary Patrick Clements. She attended school in Garrison and Powell County graduating in 1950. She loved her friends and family. She loved ranch work and drove horses for haying season, although hanging by her sweater at the top of a beaver slide was one of her scary moments.
She married Kenneth E. Marshall at 17 and raised 5 kids together in Missoula: Karen Robey(Greg), Gary (Vic), Mary Ann Jacobsen (Ted), Tracy Marshall (John Stanley). She always tried new recipes for the family and as a cook at many restaurants. She loved flowers, birds, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. What a easy!
Memorial gifts to St Johns United. Interred in Pony, MT.
