Shirley Mae Schuchard

Shirley Mae Schuchard, 86, of Billings, MT., passed away on July 13, at her home. Funeral services for Shirley will be Friday, July 22, at 11 a.m. at Perkins Funeral Home in Harlowton, MT. with internment to follow at the Harlowton Cemetery.

