Shirley May Vashler, 85, of Billings, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at a local hospital.

She was born in Billings, Montana on April 2, 1936, to Carl and Katherine Groscop. She graduated from Billings Senior High School, raised two sons, and retired from St. Vincent Hospital in 2001.

Shirley is survived by her son Loren Vashler, La Center, Washington, daughter-in-law Leslie Vashler (Jay), and granddaughter Briana Vashler, both of McKinney, Texas. She is preceded in death by her son, Jay Vashler, parents Carl and Katherine Groscop, brother Clarence “Bob” Groscop, and sisters Elsie Kober and Arlene Schuck.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Big Sky Senior Services, www.bigskyseniorservices.org, or to the charity of your choice.