Shirley Moffett of Livingston passed away on Wednesday November 16, after a lengthy illness that kept her homebound for many years. She died at her home of 58 years, surrounded by the love of her family.

Shirley was born in LaGrande Oregon on February 25, 1936. She was embraced in heaven by her father, the Reverand Shirley Ellsworth Smutz, her Mother Ruth Swan Smutz, her sister Roselyn Adkins, and her Dear Great-Granddaughter Ella Duffy. She is survived by her husband, Eri Moffett, her children: Diana Nash (Rick), Doug Moffett (Shari), David Moffett, and Danny Moffett; grandchildren: Brooke, Nicole, Lief, Emily (Justin) and Preston; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her dog Obie.

Shirley married the love of her life, Eri, in Washington after a 2-week courtship. Their love lasted for 68 years. She worked in the home, cooking up great meals and delicious pies, and keeping us all in line. After her children were grown and starting lives of their own, Eri took a job in Yellowstone Park, where they lived during the summers for 11 years. While Eri worked, Shirley grew her artistic talents, spending her days exploring the wilds of the park and documenting them in her photography and oil paintings. She also enjoyed working for the Yellowstone Association Book Store at Fishing Bridge, where she loved telling stories and laughing with all those she encountered.

Fishing was the great passion of her life, from the deep seas off the Oregon Coast, to the Columbia River, and to the beautiful high mountain lakes of Montana. In 1965, when Eri suggested they move from Portland, Oregon to his home state of Montana, Shirley agreed after he promised to take her fishing. Every weekend she would pack up the camper and family for whatever adventures awaited us. Many wonderful times were spent exploring the outdoors with our Aunts and Uncles and Cousins, sometimes a horse or two, and whoever was brave enough to join in. Shirley and Eri instilled in their children a lifelong love and appreciation of nature.

Shirley was also an avid collector of stamps, anything resembling an elephant, and cataloging our families shenanigans in the extensive photo albums and home movies. It is wonderful to have our memories documented in such detail. Shirley had the great whit and lively presence to make any gathering a fun and sometimes outrageous celebration. She cherished her Friday night card games. It was never a dull, or boring, moment when she was around. Unfortunately, in her later life her dementia made it so she could no longer participate in the social gatherings she so loved.

Their will be no memorial service at this time. Cremation has taken place with Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Livingston Home Health and Hospice, who's guidance made her final days for her and her family as peaceful as possible.

Her final spoken words the day before her passing, in response to a conversation with her Grandson, was "Oh Bullshit" We agree.