Shirley Punton Houghland died in the Lord on Sunday, May 15 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. She was born July 28, 1929 in Fargo, ND. Shirley was the daughter and only child of Sidney and Ovidia Punton. She attended schools in Fargo and graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1946. Shirley attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. On August 28, 1948 she was united in marriage to Lee Houghland at First Lutheran Church in Fargo. While Lee completed his education at Concordia, Shirley was employed as a secretary on the campus of Concordia.

The greatest joy of her life was to be a homemaker and mom to their three sons, Stephen, David and Mark. Shirley was active as a volunteer in her church, children's schools and the communities where they lived. She was a discussion leader for Bible Study Fellowship, a volunteer at Billings Clinic Hospital, PTA, Cub Scouts, Lutheran church women's groups, and a Sunday School teacher.

The family lived in several communities as Lee's job required. They lived in Jamestown, ND, Missoula, MT, Fargo, ND and Billings, MT. Lee died in 2012. Two years later Shirley moved to Mission Ridge, a retirement community in Billings. She lived there until 2017 when she moved to Wenatchee, WA to be near her son David.

Shirley is survived by three sons: Stephen Houghland of Savage, MN, Dr. David Houghland (Mary) of Wenatchee, WA. and Dr. Mark Houghland of Maple Grove, MN, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to: Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington Street, Wenatchee, WA 98801 and Christikon Lutheran Bible Camp, 1108 24th Street West, Billings, MT 59102.

A memorial service at Grace Lutheran Church, Wenatchee will be scheduled in the near future.