Shirley Ann (Frank) Schoessler, 82, of Rochester, MN and formerly of Laurel died Sept. 18, 2019. The funeral service is Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Eyota, MN.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home, 57 3rd St SW, Plainview, MN 55964, 507-534-2003

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Schoessler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

