Shirley W. Frerck

Shirley was born Feb. 28, 1927 in Killdeer, the daughter of Tom and Mable (Bergeurd) Bang. Shirley was born into a family of seven children. Growing up she attended rural school through the eighth grade and graduated high school in Killdeer in 1944. She continued her education at NDSU and DSU. Shirley loved teaching and taught a total of 34 years. Among the schools where she taught were The Killdeer District, Fort Peck for 14 years, one year in Glasgow, then moved to Billings where she taught for 13 years at Arrowhead School. Shirley was presented with The Golden Apple Award by the Billings School District and she retired in1989. She was a member of the Montana Educators Association, the Billings Education Association and the Elks Club.

Shirley married Norman Frerck on Feb. 5, 1949 in Fargo. They were blessed with three children. Shirley married Earl Woltermann (1980) in Whitefish. Shirley was a member of the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. She enjoyed playing bridge, decorating, baking and entertaining, bowling, reading and traveling. She loved gardening and feeding the birds. Shirley was an artist. She loved animals, especially her dogs- Skipper, Shane, Bow & Chewy. Shirley loved the color blue! One of her greatest loves was to go dancing! Shirley influenced many over the years and to know her was a blessing. Shirley was always dressed to the nines! And very rarely went anywhere without a blazer and jewelry!! Shirley loved flowers and a few of her favorites were blue hydrangeas and blue hibiscus. One of her favorite things to do was to visit her son and go for a horseback ride.