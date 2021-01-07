Shirley W. Frerck
Shirley Frerck, 93, of Billing passed away Dec. 29, 2020 in Billings, MT. Services will be held at a later date in the spring/summer 2021.
Shirley was born Feb. 28, 1927 in Killdeer, the daughter of Tom and Mable (Bergeurd) Bang. Shirley was born into a family of seven children. Growing up she attended rural school through the eighth grade and graduated high school in Killdeer in 1944. She continued her education at NDSU and DSU. Shirley loved teaching and taught a total of 34 years. Among the schools where she taught were The Killdeer District, Fort Peck for 14 years, one year in Glasgow, then moved to Billings where she taught for 13 years at Arrowhead School. Shirley was presented with The Golden Apple Award by the Billings School District and she retired in1989. She was a member of the Montana Educators Association, the Billings Education Association and the Elks Club.
Shirley married Norman Frerck on Feb. 5, 1949 in Fargo. They were blessed with three children. Shirley married Earl Woltermann (1980) in Whitefish. Shirley was a member of the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. She enjoyed playing bridge, decorating, baking and entertaining, bowling, reading and traveling. She loved gardening and feeding the birds. Shirley was an artist. She loved animals, especially her dogs- Skipper, Shane, Bow & Chewy. Shirley loved the color blue! One of her greatest loves was to go dancing! Shirley influenced many over the years and to know her was a blessing. Shirley was always dressed to the nines! And very rarely went anywhere without a blazer and jewelry!! Shirley loved flowers and a few of her favorites were blue hydrangeas and blue hibiscus. One of her favorite things to do was to visit her son and go for a horseback ride.
Shirley was very proud and loved all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always treasured her time spent with them. Her friends meant the world to her and they had so many good times!
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Candice Dee Mitchell (Michael) of Minot, ND; son, Collin Norman Frerck (Tammy) of Bozeman, MT; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her caretakers Renae, Kim and Peggy extended heart-warming TLC to Shirley and took such wonderful care of her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Mabel Bang; husbands, Norman Frerck (1970) and Earl Woltermann (1997); daughter, Cindy Lynn Kampf (2003); sisters, Thelma Reems and Lois Reller; brothers, Orris, Dale, James, and Thorvald Bang.
We will so miss her but always treasure all of the special memories, the love she gave us, and the years we got to spend with her.
Services will be held at a later date in the spring/summer 2021.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.