Shirley Wallander, 85, of Billings, previously of Froid, died Thursday, April 21 at her home. Shirley was born October 25, 1936 in Medicine Lake, MT to Lu and Melvin Tronson. She graduated from Medicine Lake High School in 1955. On January 3, 1957, she married Gregory Wallander in Sidney, MT and they spent 65 happy years together.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed babies, flowers, and family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lu Tronson, and brothers Donald Tronson and Melvin Tronson, Jr. She is survived by her husband Greg, son Jeff (Myrlene) Wallander, daughter Susan Hove; grandchildren: Jevin (Katie) Wallander, Erin (Chris) Caskey, Lindsey (Emma) Hove, and Jordyn Sartorie, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings: Mae Reynolds, William Tronson, and Betty Hendrickson.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Froid Community Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Froid Community Fund.