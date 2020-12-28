Sidney 'Sid' Herbert was born on August 23, 1939, to parents Ernest and Harriet Herbert in Belfield, North Dakota. He passed on Dec. 26, 2020, at Beartooth Clinic in Red Lodge, Montana. He was the fifth child in the family of six children, and the only son.
Sid attended elementary school in Belfield, Missoula, Montana, and Bowman, North Dakota. His family lived on the Jett Ranch near Bowman during his high school years where he graduated from Bowman High School in 1957. Following graduation, he moved to the family's new home on a small ranch on Rock Creek near Roberts, Montana. It was in Roberts that he met his future wife Barbara Marshall. They were married on Jan. 14, 1962 and were together for nearly 59 years.
After their wedding, Sid and Barb resided in Billings. In 1973, they made their last move to Red Lodge, where they resided until his death. After a short job with Associated Grocers in Billings, Sid began his career in road construction as a heavy equipment operator. He worked for many construction crews over his many years on the road, but most notably the beloved Studer Construction Crew for ten years during the 1970s and 80s. He was forever proud of the roads they built throughout Yellowstone Park and the Beartooth Mountains. Many of his lifelong friends came from time spent in those camps. Included in that group were Gene Marshall, Leo Zahn, Frankie Planichek and others to numerous to mention.
Sid's love was his family and friends. Even though much of his work life was spent on the road, he did his best to never miss one of Greg's high school games, or later in life the games of his grandkids, nieces, and nephews. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sharing a beer with family and friends.
Sid was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Edith, June, and Linda. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Greg (Gina) of Billings, his grandchildren Tyler and Kirstin,and sisters Jean (Jack) of Victor, Montana, and Sue (Jerry) of Roberts as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A casual celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
