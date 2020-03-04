Sigel Lynn Ross
Sigel Lynn Ross passed away on March 4, 2020, from cancer. Sig was born on Sept. 6, 1940 in Hutchinson, Kansas as the oldest son of Sigel and Charlene Ross. He spent most of his childhood in Holly, Colorado. He eloped and married Beverly Christine Tonozzi on July 30, 1960, and they would have celebrated their 60th year of marriage this year.
He graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. He began his career working as a bridge designer for the Montana Highway Department. He spent a large part of his career working as the Chief Engineer for Long Construction. After leaving Long Construction he started his own business Sig Ross Engineering from which he retired in December of 2019.
Sig and Bev loved to travel and had many wonderful trips. They traveled to exotic places including China, Egypt, Australia, Russia, Turkey, India, Cuba and multiple countries in Europe. As a couple they supported several charities and cultural events in the community.
Sig has been an avid runner with Bev for the last 25 years running many races in Billings. He has run 23 Bolder Boulder 10k races with his last one being in May of 2019 where he placed 10th in his age group. Sig was also a master of crossword and Sudoko puzzles. He loved to golf and bowl. He belonged to the Billings Exchange Club. And, he was well-known for his James Bond Martinis.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; his daughter Stephany Westhusin, son-in-law Bruce in Louisville, Colorado and grandson, Taylor Westhusin of Whitefish. He is also survived by his three brothers Marty and Georgia Ross in Brighton, Colorado, Ron and Ilga Ross of Tualatin, Oregon, and Don Ross of Pueblo, Colorado.
A celebration of Sig's life will be planned for some time later this year. If desired, donations in his memory can be made to Colorado State University Foundation, Engineering Department, 410 University Services Center, Ft. Collins, 80523.
