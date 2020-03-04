Sigel Lynn Ross

Sigel Lynn Ross passed away on March 4, 2020, from cancer. Sig was born on Sept. 6, 1940 in Hutchinson, Kansas as the oldest son of Sigel and Charlene Ross. He spent most of his childhood in Holly, Colorado. He eloped and married Beverly Christine Tonozzi on July 30, 1960, and they would have celebrated their 60th year of marriage this year.

He graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. He began his career working as a bridge designer for the Montana Highway Department. He spent a large part of his career working as the Chief Engineer for Long Construction. After leaving Long Construction he started his own business Sig Ross Engineering from which he retired in December of 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sig and Bev loved to travel and had many wonderful trips. They traveled to exotic places including China, Egypt, Australia, Russia, Turkey, India, Cuba and multiple countries in Europe. As a couple they supported several charities and cultural events in the community.