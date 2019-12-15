Signe Smith passed away Oct. 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Born August 17, 1933, as Signe Marie Gjelsteen to parents Thoralf and Sigrid Gjelsteen she was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and graduated from Hunter College.
Throughout most of her life Sig was extraordinarily organized, humbling the rest of the family with her meticulous record-keeping and storage skills. She was polished and professional, maintaining a rather businesslike approach to most matters.
However, as the decades flew by, she began to find more humor in life and its circumstances, and sought to elicit laughter from those around her. One of her secretarial jobs in 1954 had been at the Central Intelligence Agency as a stenographer, and she loved to embellish her duties there while discreetly dropping that into conversations. She will also be fondly remembered by her joy in teaching friends (and sometimes even strangers) the meaning of the Norwegian phrase Uff Da!
You have free articles remaining.
In 1965 she began working at Samuel Gary, Oil Producer in Denver, Colorado, and it was there she met the love of her life, Turner C. Smith, Jr. They married on Dec. 30, 1970. He predeceased her on July 30, 2002; as did her beloved brother Thor Gjelsteen on Dec. 28, 1992; and one stepdaughter, Donna Roush, on Jan. 6, 2016.
Now, 49 years after she unceremoniously inherited them, she is sorely missed by her loving stepchildren Turner (Susan) Smith, III, of Rancho Mirage CA, Clayton (Vicki) Smith of Billings, and Kimberley (L.H. ‘Sonny’) Wyman of Golden, Colorado. She is also survived by her loving nephew Thor (Millah Nikkel) Gjelsteen of Denver. She is further survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two grandnieces. There was a private service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.