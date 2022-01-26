Simon Peter Hayes

To our little biscuit:
A person is a person no matter how small. Even though we didn't know you, the hope, joy and promise you gave us is more than enough to say "I love you". We will see each other in the life after this.
Life is precious. Don't take it for granted. Cherish what time God has given us.
Jonah and Courtney Hayes
