Sister Kathleen Hanley (Edward Mary), CHM, 78, died unexpectedly on March 26, 2021, at St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, MT as the result of a stroke. Private services at Humility of Mary Center, Davenport, Iowa are: Rosary, April 5, 4:40 p.m., Prayer Service and Sharing of Memories, April 6, 4 p.m., and Memorial Mass, April 7, 11:40 a.m. Due to Covid protocol a family Mass will be held at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral on April 15 at noon (MDT). Live- stream will be available on St. Patrick's Facebook page. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Lewistown, MT.

A native of Lewistown, Kathleen Selma Hanley, the first child of Edward “Red” and Selma Wieglenda Hanley, was born July 21, 1942. Kathleen was raised in Lewistown and spent much time at Maiden, in the Judith Mountains near Lewistown. She became involved with music early in life, even playing the organ at St. Leo's Church as a youngster. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in 1960 and made her first vows in 1963.

Sr. Kathleen received an associate degree in education from Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa, Iowa, a BA in English from Marycrest College, Davenport, Iowa, an MA in religious education from Seattle University, and an MA in pastoral liturgy from Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, CA.