Sister Kathleen Hanley (Edward Mary), CHM, 78, died unexpectedly on March 26, 2021, at St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, MT as the result of a stroke. Private services at Humility of Mary Center, Davenport, Iowa are: Rosary, April 5, 4:40 p.m., Prayer Service and Sharing of Memories, April 6, 4 p.m., and Memorial Mass, April 7, 11:40 a.m. Due to Covid protocol a family Mass will be held at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral on April 15 at noon (MDT). Live- stream will be available on St. Patrick's Facebook page. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Lewistown, MT.
A native of Lewistown, Kathleen Selma Hanley, the first child of Edward “Red” and Selma Wieglenda Hanley, was born July 21, 1942. Kathleen was raised in Lewistown and spent much time at Maiden, in the Judith Mountains near Lewistown. She became involved with music early in life, even playing the organ at St. Leo's Church as a youngster. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in 1960 and made her first vows in 1963.
Sr. Kathleen received an associate degree in education from Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa, Iowa, a BA in English from Marycrest College, Davenport, Iowa, an MA in religious education from Seattle University, and an MA in pastoral liturgy from Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, CA.
Sr. Kathleen's teaching ministry began at St. Vincent School in Davenport, IA. She taught at St. Austin, Minneapolis, MN, St. Pius X, Rock Island, IL, Lenihan High School and St. Henry in Marshalltown, IA and Columbus High School in Waterloo, IA. She served as campus minister of music at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, IA. Sr. Kathleen ministered to her religious community for many years: from 1978-1980 as director of novices, from 1980-1984 as CHM Vice President, and from 1983-1986 she was the coordinator of retired sisters at the Humility of Mary Center. From 1995-2000 she was executive secretary for the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in Saratoga, CA. Later she provided music ministry in Montana at St. Jude Church, Havre, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lewistown and finally as music director at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, Billings.
Sr. Kathleen enjoyed singing in the Billings Symphony Chorale. She belonged to two book groups, one of which focused on Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical Laudato Si': On Care for our Common Home. She especially enjoyed volunteering as a cuddler in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Vincent Healthcare. She cherished time at Maiden and was very knowledgeable about family history. Sr. Kathleen was dedicated to the ministry of prayer & witness.
Sr. Kathleen's parents are deceased and her siblings in birth order are Mark Hanley (deceased), Susan (Reed) Haeger, Jerry Hanley, Barbara (Keith) Bruski, Mary Beth (Kenny) Roy, Patrick (Marilyn) Hanley, Laurie Ann Hanley Voelker (deceased), Nancy (Eugene) Foecke, Edward Hanley (deceased), and Robert Hanley COL (R). She is also survived by members and associates of her CHM community.
Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.
