Sister Lynn Casey, SCL . . . Sister Lynn Casey, 85, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL) for 65 years, died on Jan. 31, at Ross Hall in Leavenworth, Kan. Sister entered the religious community on Aug. 19, 1956, and served in education, public health, and hospital administration.
To read her complete obituary, please visit the SCL website at https://www.scls.org/sisterlynncasey/.
