Sister Mary Clare Gappa, 84, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth for 66 years, died on Jan. 22, in Leavenworth, Kan. She entered the religious Community on Aug. 19, 1956.
After she entered, Sister Mary Clare taught for 24 years in schools in the Midwest and West. She was a skilled educator with unmatched creativity and compassion for all. Later, and after much discernment, Sister Mary Clare began her ministry as a pastoral associate at Coronation of Our Lady Parish in Grandview, Mo. One of her many responsibilities was teaching RCIA classes. For the next three decades, she would walk with adults on their conversion journey, sharing her passion and knowledge of the Catholic Church. Sister Mary Clare humbly embraced her service to others, the Catholic faith, and her SCL Community.
To read her complete obituary, please visit the SCL website at: https://www.scls.org/sistermaryclaregappa/.
