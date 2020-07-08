Sister Roberta O'Leary, SCL

Sister Roberta taught in grade schools and junior high schools for 15 years in Illinois, Montana, and Missouri, before assuming administrative duties as principal of Central Junior High School in Butte. A highlight of her leadership was the reopening of Central Elementary School in 1986, which she led as principal, doing double-duty with both schools, for 4 of her 11 years. In 1998, she left Butte to serve as associate director of admissions at St. Mary College (now the University of Saint Mary) in Leavenworth, Kansas. In 2000, she became the religious education director at St. Francis de Sales Church in nearby Lansing, Kansas. Her skills as an educator, leader, and collaborator, especially in partnership with the parish priest, added spiritual vitality and depth to the growing congregation. In 2010, she went back to the University of Saint Mary to serve as administrative assistant to the athletic director. Her long-time love of college sports and her regard for students made her last years of service some of her most memorable and meaningful.