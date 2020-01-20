{{featured_button_text}}

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Skylar Evan Kiefer died suddenly on Jan. 10, 2020 at 24 of unknown causes. Skylar is survived by his parents; Melinda Bachini (Steve) and Shawn Kiefer (Crystal); his siblings Vanessa, Seth, Samantha, and Sidney Kiefer, Shaelyn and Shelby Bachini, Noah Rutherford; his son; Sawyer; Grandparents; Larry Kiefer, Emily Watson, Don and Nancy Elgas. Skylar was a great father, son, and brother.

He lived life to the fullest always making sure that everyone around him laughed along the way. He lived a life led by faith and love. His son Sawyer was his greatest accomplishment and filled his life with joy. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

