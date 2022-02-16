Smitty Forehand

The family lived in Billings for a couple of years, and then his parents bought a ranch outside Joliet. Dick was known as “Smitty” a nickname a name that stuck with him until he graduated from Joliet High School in 1969. Memories prevail of a five acre apple orchard where Smitty and his mother sold apples during the week. The family worked together on weekends. Dick and his mother became very close in the isolation of the ranch as his father drove back and forth to Billings each work day employed as an accountant for Exxon. As the winters were harsh and getting to work, school, and even the grocery store was difficult, this ranch was sold and another one was purchased, which was on Highway 212 and easier to navigate. This ranch was located with Rock Creek running through it and the Beartooth Mountains in full view. Dick learned to love these mountains. Classes were small due to the size of Joliet and Dick made many friends. He grew tall, six foot three, and he played football and basketball. He also played in the school band. Following high school graduation Dick joined the Army. After completion of service to his country he attended Eastern Montana College of Education (now known as MSUB), receiving Bachelor and Masters' degrees in Guidance Counseling. Dick moved to Helena, Montana where he was employed as an adoption and foster care counselor for the State of Montana. It was in Helena that he met Tricia Decker. The love of the outdoors bonded them and they spent as much time as possible exploring the Montana they both loved. Dick also worked as a guidance counselor at Billings Senior High School for several years.