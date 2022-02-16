Smitty Forehand, later known as Dick, was born on May 29, 1945 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings, Montana. He was the son of Thurston and Martha Forehand and brother to Marietta, who was six years older than he. Dick passed away in the early hours of Feb. 4, 2022 at Heartland Assisted Living near Roberts, Montana. Dick suffered from dementia.
The family lived in Billings for a couple of years, and then his parents bought a ranch outside Joliet. Dick was known as “Smitty” a nickname a name that stuck with him until he graduated from Joliet High School in 1969. Memories prevail of a five acre apple orchard where Smitty and his mother sold apples during the week. The family worked together on weekends. Dick and his mother became very close in the isolation of the ranch as his father drove back and forth to Billings each work day employed as an accountant for Exxon. As the winters were harsh and getting to work, school, and even the grocery store was difficult, this ranch was sold and another one was purchased, which was on Highway 212 and easier to navigate. This ranch was located with Rock Creek running through it and the Beartooth Mountains in full view. Dick learned to love these mountains. Classes were small due to the size of Joliet and Dick made many friends. He grew tall, six foot three, and he played football and basketball. He also played in the school band. Following high school graduation Dick joined the Army. After completion of service to his country he attended Eastern Montana College of Education (now known as MSUB), receiving Bachelor and Masters' degrees in Guidance Counseling. Dick moved to Helena, Montana where he was employed as an adoption and foster care counselor for the State of Montana. It was in Helena that he met Tricia Decker. The love of the outdoors bonded them and they spent as much time as possible exploring the Montana they both loved. Dick also worked as a guidance counselor at Billings Senior High School for several years.
Dick loved music and sang in the Community Church choir in Red Lodge. He also served as Moderator and Chairman of the search committee at one time. Dick's love of nature led him to become a professional wildlife photographer, the owner of Base Camp Images, and a strong environmentalist, active in political issues related to these concerns.
Dick is survived by Patricia Decker, his wife of 45 years, their daughter Heidi of Billings, grandchildren Christopher and Kali, also of Billings. Dick is also survived by his sister Marietta Johnson and brother-in-law Joe Johnson of Red Lodge; as well as niece, Kathleen Buchanan and family of Sheridan, Wyoming; and nephew Scott Johnson of Billings, all of whom loved their Uncle Dick very much. Dick is also survived by many other in-laws, nieces and nephews.
For those who desire, donations can be made to any environmental group or any group that helps animals or children. A graveside service for Dick will be held at the Joliet Cemetery at 5 p.m., June 5, 2022. Full Military honors will be bestowed.
Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolence for the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.