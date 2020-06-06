Solveig Jeanette Olson Avery

Solveig was born at home at 1201 Eighth St. N.W. in Minot, North Dakota, on Dec. 22, 1924. Her parents, Alfred and Kristense Olson were Norwegian immigrants. Solveig graduated from Minot Model High School in 1942, and from Trinity School of Nursing in 1945. When in school, she joined the US Cadet Nurse Corps. She was employed by Trinity Hospital and the McCannell Clinic in Minot.
When Solveig met Chuck Avery on a blind date in June 1947, it was love at first sight. They were married on Solveig's parents' wedding anniversary on June 3, 1948, at Bethany Lutheran Church. They then lived in Minot until John Deere transferred Chuck to Williston, North Dakota. After three years, Chuck was transferred to Billings, Montana, where she spent the rest of her life.
Solveig was a very caring person. She cared for her Mother and Dad, as well as many family members through sickness and death. She enjoyed taking car of her grandchildren by babysitting them.
Solveig and Chuck also enjoyed traveling, especially two trips to Norway, where she visited many relatives. She also enjoyed gardening, yard work, and reading. She was a member of The Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd, where she was on the banking committee for over 40 years.
She is survived by her son, Joel (Laurie) Avery, daughters, Mary Ann Avery, Carol (Jeff) Houston, and Nancy (John) Manzo. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
If desired, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, or a charity of choice.
Funeral service for Solveig will be held Tuesday, June 9, at 12:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th St. W., with internment to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. Visitation 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W.
