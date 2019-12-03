Spencer James Budde, aka “little Spence,” or “Pence” was born on Oct. 13, 2014, in Billings. He was unexpectedly taken too soon, and went to be with the angels on Nov. 24, 2019.
Little Spence brought joy to every person he ever met. He was a very friendly and loving boy, and he enjoyed telling stories. He loved his friends and family, and enjoyed spending time with his big sisters, little brother and cousins. Playing outside, camping, dirt bikes, motorcycles, tools and Paw Patrol were some of his favorite things.
Little Spence is loved and sorrowfully missed by his family. Spencer is survived by his father Spencer Steven Budde; sisters Haleigh and Brooklyn Budde; grandparents, Steven and Suzan Budde; aunt Shalom and Erick Santos; uncles Schuyler (Bree) and Schaefer Budde (Jana); cousins Reyna and Kaeden; his mother, Kaylea Mullendore; siblings Amyah and Matiaz Mullendore-Rodriguez; grandparents Michelle and Ed Slimick; great-grandparents Joan Micheletti, Ruby Mullendore, Marvin and Jinny Heisler; aunt Bryn and Karl Kojetin; uncle Tyson and Toree Heisler; cousins Carson, Teegan and Kiara. Little Spencer’s cousin Zaria will be greeting him in Heaven.
Although Little Spence has left this earth, he will live in our hearts forever.
Thank you to the teams at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings and Children’s Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City for your efforts during this tragic time. Thank you to Zaria’s Pink Ladiez and the rest of the Billings community for your love and support.
Services for Spencer will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
