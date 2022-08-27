Stacey Dawn Bykonen, 50, of Billings, passed away the evening of Aug. 22, after a long, hard-fought and brave battle with Huntington's Disease.

Stacey was born Nov. 9, 1971, in Williston, North Dakota, to Bonnie and Duane Bykonen. Stacey was raised in Williston and graduated from Williston High School. Stacey was very active in high school in numerous activities, including cheerleading.

After high school, Stacey attended University of Minnesota and University of North Dakota. Stacey graduated from University of North Dakota with a bachelor's degree in Marketing.

After graduation, Stacey held a number of marketing jobs with various corporations in Denver, Colorado, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Probably Stacey's most notable employment was as marketing officer for Bank of America in Charlotte.

Stacey was a driven, hard-working, independent person and a valuable asset to the companies for which she worked. She led marketing teams in various capacities for a number of different corporations.

Stacey was a very active person with great interest in hiking, running, marathons and other physical endeavors. Later, after the affects of Huntingto's began, Stacey was active with painting, crafts, and caring for and loving her dogs. Stacey had great affection for her dogs, Prince Charming and Max.

Stacey was preceded in death by her father, Duane Bykonen. Stacey is survived by her mother, Bonnie Walters; her stepfather, Bill Walters; and her brother Chad Bykonen, all of Billings. Stacey also is also survived by stepbrothers, John Walters, spouse Sarah Walters and children Camden and Kinley Walters of Billings, Alex Walters of Billings and Philip Walters of Durango, Colorado.

Arrangements are pending with Michelotti-Sawyers of Billings. A memorial service will be at noon on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Kathy Lillis Chapel on the grounds of St. John's United, 2429 Mission Way Billings and a post-service gathering will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Yellowstone Country Club, 3200 Paul Allen Way, Billings. Cremation has taken place.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank St. John's Home Health and Hospice and, especially, Stacey's dedicated caregivers for their selfless love, support and care.

Anyone desiring to make donations in Stacey's honor could donate to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, Billings.