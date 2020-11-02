Stacey Munn Vorhes is now present with his Savior, Jesus Christ, having passed to glory on Oct. 30, 2020. While eagerly anticipating his heavenly home, (Papa) Stacey truly enjoyed his life with all of us. Born in 1930 to Stacey Bailey & Vera May Vorhes of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Stacey was an adventurous youth who never met a stranger and could always see the humorous side of life. In the mid-50s, he worked for Amerada Hess Oil Company doing seismographic work in the western United States, during which time he came to be living in Big Timber with his first young family. In the late 50s, he met Doris Yerger at a dance in McCleod, MT. Married in June of 1959, their love story spanned 60 1/2 years. Stacey and Doris settled in Absarokee shortly after their marriage and remained almost to the end.