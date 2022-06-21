 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stanford Kent "Boo" Stevens

  • 0

Stanford Kent "Boo" Stevens

BILLINGS - Stanford Kent "Boo" Stevens, born March 20, 1924, passed away June 17 2022.

Memorial Dahl Funeral Chapel Thurs 6/23 at 1PM. Military burial w/honors at Yellowstone Nat'l Cemetery Friday June 24, 9AM.

Full obituary and to leave condolences, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Your kid's swimsuit color is really important when it comes to water safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News