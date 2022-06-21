Stanford Kent "Boo" Stevens
BILLINGS - Stanford Kent "Boo" Stevens, born March 20, 1924, passed away June 17 2022.
Memorial Dahl Funeral Chapel Thurs 6/23 at 1PM. Military burial w/honors at Yellowstone Nat'l Cemetery Friday June 24, 9AM.
Full obituary and to leave condolences, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
