Stanley B. Risvold
Stan was born on Little Christmas Eve, Dec. 23, 1926, at Red Lodge Creek on the family homestead. He was a gentle man. Stanley attended Weast School; Carbon County High School, EMDOE (now MSUB) and Montana State college.

Stanley joined the Army in April of 1945 and served in the 26th Comm. Squadron until his honorable discharge in Oct. of 1946. He belonged to the American Legion #17 and was the Post Commander. Stan also enjoyed hiking in the mountains, fishing, and hunting.

Stan is survived by his wife Sharon of 45 year;, niece Sandra Risvold of Billings; nephew Stanley Skinner of Worland, WY; great nieces, Tia Benson, Tamra Middleton, Roxanne Roller and Randy Skinner both of Billings. He is also survived by sister-in-laws Daphne Orzalli and Martha Woods both Sacramento, CA, and Valencia Orzalli of Nevada City, CA. Numerous nieces and nephews of Charles Hurst and Peter Orzalli. Additional survivors include cousins in Norway to include Gunhild Espeland, Bertit Hindrumsen, Synnove Lidal, Olaug Johansen, Arvid Lovik and Torkel Risvold.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Bollette Risvold, brothers Thorvald and John C. Risvold, sister Margaret Skinner, brothers-in law Charles Hurst and Peter Orzalli, mother-in-law Valencia Orzalli, father-in-law Justin Hurst and Leslie Orzalli. Services will be held at St. Olaf Church on Lower Red Lodge Creek at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 with interment to follow at St. Olaf Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be given to St. Olaf Church, the Red Lodge Fire Department or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

