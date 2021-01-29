Stanley B. Risvold

Stan was born on Little Christmas Eve, Dec. 23, 1926, at Red Lodge Creek on the family homestead. He was a gentle man. Stanley attended Weast School; Carbon County High School, EMDOE (now MSUB) and Montana State college.

Stanley joined the Army in April of 1945 and served in the 26th Comm. Squadron until his honorable discharge in Oct. of 1946. He belonged to the American Legion #17 and was the Post Commander. Stan also enjoyed hiking in the mountains, fishing, and hunting.

Stan is survived by his wife Sharon of 45 year;, niece Sandra Risvold of Billings; nephew Stanley Skinner of Worland, WY; great nieces, Tia Benson, Tamra Middleton, Roxanne Roller and Randy Skinner both of Billings. He is also survived by sister-in-laws Daphne Orzalli and Martha Woods both Sacramento, CA, and Valencia Orzalli of Nevada City, CA. Numerous nieces and nephews of Charles Hurst and Peter Orzalli. Additional survivors include cousins in Norway to include Gunhild Espeland, Bertit Hindrumsen, Synnove Lidal, Olaug Johansen, Arvid Lovik and Torkel Risvold.