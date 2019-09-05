Stanley Burton Burkley was born May 10, 1931, to A.J. and Ila Burkley of Broadview. On Sept. 3, 2019, he passed into the presence of his Gentle Shepherd. An LHS graduate, he lived most of his adult life in Laurel. In 1993, he retired from work at the railroad and married Bernice Blinn. An avid fisherman, hunter, and camper, he valued family and friends highly, and showed his love by sharing resources and time. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his sisters Doris Burkley and Jean Nave; he is survived by nieces Sheryl Freeman and Joy Torgerson and nephew Brent Nave.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Mon., Sept.9, at Laurel United Methodist Church, 307 4th St . Interment Laurel Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel.
To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Burkley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.