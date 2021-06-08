Stanley Glenn Todd Jr.
Stanley Glenn Todd Jr. died peacefully at home on June 3, 2021 after a long illness. A graveside service and interment will be at Mountainview Cemetery in Big Timber, Montana, on Saturday, June 12,2021, at 11 a.m. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the tribute page or leave condolences, visit: www.franzen-davis.com.
