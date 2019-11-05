WYOMING — Funeral services for Stanley Graham will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Basin, Wyoming. Interment with full military honors will be held at the Donald J. Ruhl Memorial Cemetery in Greybull, Wyoming following the service. Graham served in the United States Navy for 21 years. He is survived by his wife Julia, three sons and their wives, three stepsons and their wives and numerous grandchildren.
