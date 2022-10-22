 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanley H. Warner

Stanley H. Warner

Stanley H. Warner passed away October 12, at the age of 91 years old. He was born in Great Falls, MT to parents Stanley J. and Lyrra J. Warner.

He was married to his wife, Nancy Joan Warner for over 68 years. Together they lived in Great Falls, Columbia Falls, West Glacier and Billings, MT.

He is survived by sons: Stanley J. (Genie) of El Dorado, AR, Matthew (Donna) of Bozeman, MT; daughters: Wendy (Thomas) Pearson of Spokane, WA and Loralee (Joseph) Raatz of Mansfield, TX. Grandchildren: Timothy (Vickie), Elizabeth (Jon), Stanley H, Jamie (Nick), Ben, Sam (Leah), Jenny, Joe (Amanda), and Lucas; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Henry, Zoe, Asher, Andrew, Maverick, Alexis, Kylie, Savanah and William.

The last few months of his life he lived with his daughter, Wendy, in Spokane, then at Brookdale Nine Mile Memory Care.

Stanley was proud of being a truck driver most of his life and he loved being a grandpa.

No funeral services are planned. A memorial will be held at a later date.

