Stanley K. Morris' work is finished. Stan was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on March 24, 1930. He was the son of Keene Lon Morris and Alice Lillian Thompson Morris. Stan was a farmer at heart and worked from childhood with his father and grandfather on family farms in Nebraska and Wyoming before he started working for Atlantic Refining Company of Dallas Texas. He retired in 1986 from Amoco Production Company. Throughout his life Stan enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time traveling. When Stan retired he moved to Big Timber and the mountains he loved so much. He spent many happy years helping ranchers with their sheep and cattle and cooking for elk hunting camp in those mountains. There were many great stories and memories he enjoyed reliving when he could no longer go to the High Country. Throughout his life Stan was a horseman and his horses and mule were numbered among his best friends.
Stan was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Big Timber. He served as Master of Masonic Lodge in Riverton, Wyoming, and in Big Timber, and was a member of the Kalif Shrine Temple.
Stan is survived by his loving wife, of seventy years, Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Ball Morris, a son Lon (Trish) and a daughter Lyn (Neil). He has three grandchildren Stanley C. Morris, Elizabeth Morris Mitchell and Ian Cyr. Stan has four great grandchildren Sydney and Keenan Morris and Eli and Charley Mitchell. He leaves behind three sisters: Jeannine, Jerilyn and Joyce. Stan's family would like to thank all the staff of St. John's United who took such wonderful care of him during his last few years. They became his extended family.
A memorial service will be held next summer.
Contributions may be made to the Shrine Children's Hospital or St. John's Employee Appreciation Fund.
