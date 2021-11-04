Stanley Lesley Sauer, 75, of Billings, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. He was born on Oct. 28, 1946, in Lemmon, South Dakota, to Emmanuel Sauer and Loraine (Schumacher) Sauer.

Stan grew up in Keldron, South Dakota, and graduated from Lemmon High School. He also attended Northern State University, Aberdeen, and graduated from Aberdeen School of Commerce with honors. He was a firefighter for the City of Aberdeen and on the Admissions Staff for the Aberdeen School of Commerce. Stan was in management for over 30 years at the Holiday Station Stores, where he was a repeat member of the Holiday Pinnacle Club. In his free time, Stan enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping and country music.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Sauer; his son, Rodney Scott Sauer and Judy Harper of Austin, Arkansas; daughter Jodi Lynn Sauer of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; stepdaughter Amy and Joe Boland of Tennessee; mother Loraine Sauer of Aberdeen; and his sister and brother-in-law, Gene and Joyce (Sauer) Svihovec of Lakeville, Minnesota. Also surviving are granddaughter Samantha Sauer of Rapid City, South Dakota; step-grandchildren Emily and Blake Boland of Tennessee; and nieces Angie Svihovec and Jill Svihovec, both of the Minneapolis area. Stan was predeceased by his father; sisters Rita Sauer and Myra Sauer; and grandson Tyler Jay Sauer.

The family invites you to join them for a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.