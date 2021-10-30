Stanley M. Boone, Jr., 86, of Billings passed away on Oct. 10, 2021. Stan was born in Annapolis, Maryland on May 16, 1935 to Martha L. (Gallope) Boone and Stanley M. Boone Sr.

Stan moved around a lot during his early years as his father was in the Navy. He attended schools in Virginia, New York, Kentucky, and California, graduating from San Lorenzo High School, San Lorenzo, CA, in 1953. After graduating, he attended Ohio State University on a football scholarship. After spending his freshman year at OSU, he decided he would rather finish his college studies at the University of California-Berkley, where he played football his junior and senior years and graduated in 1957 with a history degree. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1964.

In 1963, Stan met and married Carole S. McFarland in San Francisco, CA. He began working in office supply sales and worked his way up to National Sales Manager of Xerox's Education Division. At this time, Stan and Carole were living in Malibu, CA, and Stan was commuting to New York City, NY, for work each week. By 1970, their three children were born, Mark, Susannah, and John.