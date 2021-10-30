Stanley M. Boone, Jr., 86, of Billings passed away on Oct. 10, 2021. Stan was born in Annapolis, Maryland on May 16, 1935 to Martha L. (Gallope) Boone and Stanley M. Boone Sr.
Stan moved around a lot during his early years as his father was in the Navy. He attended schools in Virginia, New York, Kentucky, and California, graduating from San Lorenzo High School, San Lorenzo, CA, in 1953. After graduating, he attended Ohio State University on a football scholarship. After spending his freshman year at OSU, he decided he would rather finish his college studies at the University of California-Berkley, where he played football his junior and senior years and graduated in 1957 with a history degree. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1964.
In 1963, Stan met and married Carole S. McFarland in San Francisco, CA. He began working in office supply sales and worked his way up to National Sales Manager of Xerox's Education Division. At this time, Stan and Carole were living in Malibu, CA, and Stan was commuting to New York City, NY, for work each week. By 1970, their three children were born, Mark, Susannah, and John.
Stan and Carole decided they wanted to raise their family in a different lifestyle than the one they were living and they sold their Malibu ranchette and bought a cattle ranch south of Darby, Montana. The Boone family ranched in Darby for almost 20 years. After all three children were in college and knowing that their oldest son, Mark, was coming back to the ranch, they sold the ranch in Darby and bought a ranch in Ingomar, MT, where they ranched for 25 years. In 2014, Stan retired to Billings, MT, where he resided until his death. Stan was a past president of Montana Cattlemen's Association, past member of the Governors Private Lands/Public Wildlife Council, and board member of Montana Board of Livestock.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sister, Jean May Levy.
Stan is survived by his children Mark (Tina) of Billings, MT; Susannah Michaelson of Miles City, MT; John of Pensacola, FL; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Stan spent his life surrounded by his deep faith, strong family and good friends. He was a man who lived his life with strong conviction, character and determination mixed with a large measure of generosity and compassion. It was a life well lived. Our family was blessed to have had Dad and Grandpa in it. May Stan rest in peace with his wife, Carole, and his family and friends who have gone on before him.
Cremation has taken place. Funeral Mass will be held at 1 pm on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Billings, MT. A graveside burial will follow at Mountview Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Double Tree Hotel. Heights Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements, and remembrances may be shared on Stan's tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfunealhome.com/obituaries.
