Stanley Paul Bidleman

At the age of 10, he lived in a sheep wagon on Karlen Ranch. At 12, his father passed away and when Marie his mom married Adrian Skillstad, he gained five siblings and another father. He graduated from Dawson County High School and married Sharon Colbrese. Stan worked in retail and then Job Service. When he saw the demand for painters; he formed De'Cor Painting which he ran for over 20 years. All of his children worked with him in this business whether they liked it or not. Stan taught his boys to hunt on his family homestead in Glendive. Stan loved to camp, hunt and fish. These hobbies were passed onto his boys and grandkids. A fish fry was one of the family favorite meals. While retired, Stan painted and formed TLC treasures, where he did craft shows with his daughter. Most recently he rock painted. We will all treasure the seasonal decorations he made. What we wouldn't do to see the pitch game in Heaven right now with Grandpa Harry and Uncle Ronni.... Stan slamming down the Ace.