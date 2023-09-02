Stanley Vern Anttila, passed on to a better place on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 93 years of age. He was born on July 21, 1930 to Carl and Julia Anttila, at a ranch on Willow Creek, near Castagne, Montana. His youth was spent side by side with his older brother, John, hunting and fishing along Willow Creek. In 1948, Stanley graduated from Red Lodge High School and then settled in Billings, Montana, where he worked until he was drafted in 1951 to serve during the Korean Conflict. Stanley served diligently as a company clerk for the Headquarters Company for the 9th Infantry Regiment, where he received multiple commendations including the Army Commendation Medal. He had attained the rank of Sergeant by the time his service to our country finished in 1953. Upon his return to Montana, he met Arlene Dingwall, the love of his life. They were married on June 4, 1954 and were blessed with five children, Vern, Sheryl, Brian, Kevin, and Karen. In 1959, the family moved to the Heights neighborhood in Billings, where Stanley resided for the remainder of his life.