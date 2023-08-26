Stanley Vern Anttila, passed on to a better place on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 93 years of age.

He was born on July 21, 1930 to Carl and Julia Anttila, at a ranch on Willow Creek, near Castagne, Montana. His youth was spent side-by-side with his older brother, John, hunting and fishing along Willow Creek. In 1948, Stanley graduated from Red Lodge High School and then settled in Billings, Montana, where he worked until he was drafted in 1951 to serve during the Korean Conflict.

Stanley served diligently as a company clerk for the Headquarters Company for the 9th Infantry Regiment, where he received multiple commendations including the Army Commendation Medal. He had attained the rank of sergeant by the time his service to our country finished in 1953.

Upon his return to Montana, he met Arlene Dingwall, the love of his life. They were married on June 4, 1954, and were blessed with five children, Vern, Sheryl, Brian, Kevin, and Karen. In 1959, the family moved to the Heights neighborhood in Billings, where Stanley resided for the remainder of his life.

Stanley was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and gold prospecting — a love he instilled in all his children. Stanley was proud of his Finnish heritage and an active member of the Kaleva Maja #5. He was also an active member at VFW Post 6774, Moose Lodge 558, American Legion Post 0119, Gold Prospectors Association of America, and the Adult Resource Alliance of Billings. His good-hearted, teasing nature will be missed by all who knew him.

Stanley is survived by four of his children, Vern (Sheri) Anttila, Sheryl (Mark) Shockley, Brian Anttila, Karen Wyckoff, nine of his grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl, mother, Julia, brother, John, wife Arlene, infant daughter Vivian, son, Kevin, and granddaughters Jennifer and Tiffany.

Cremation will take place by his request followed by a celebration of life service, to be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 9 at the Kaleva Lodge in Roberts, Montana, along with a graveside memorial service, to be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 11 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kaleva Park, PO Box 128, Roberts, MT, 59070.