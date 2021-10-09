Stanley W. 'Stan' Gappa

Stan Gappa died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Saint John's United with his family by his side. He was born in Madison, WI in 1935 the youngest of seven children. Stan married Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Gappa in 1959 and they raised five children: Stan Jr., Tom, Marie, Matt, and Jim. Liz passed away in November of 2008. Stan is survived by his five children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Stan served in the U.S. Army, then attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison, graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering, and worked 37 year with the Bureau of Reclamation. His Polish heritage and sense of humor always carried him through the best of times and the toughest of times. Stan was a wonderful father and husband and will be greatly missed.