State and area death
0 entries
State and area deaths

State and area death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Billings:  Doreen Constance Hennesay, 93

Phyllis Kenaley, 94

Clara Unruh, 78

Emily Blotkamp, 102

George Reed, 65

Stephanie Harsch, 76

Virginia Naglich, 91

Area:  

Absarokee: Dell Blakely Powell, 92

Huntley:  Verland Thomas, 81

Mildred:  Betty Ayers, 96

Miles City: Lona Aye, 90;  Donald Cherry, 63

Cottonwood, AZ: Joyce Mcmenemy, 88 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News