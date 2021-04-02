 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings:  George Sant, 90

Bozeman:  Helen Michaelis Dunbar

Bridger: Monte Joe Steffan, 88

Glasgow:  Maureen “Mickie” E. Carson, 74 

