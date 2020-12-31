 Skip to main content
State and area deaths
Billings: 

Area:

Boyd: Julie Unger, 55

Bridger: Gary J. Skinner, 76

Broadview: Ellen M. Hanser, 90

Crow Agency: Robert Stops, 63

Hardin: Lawrence "Chuck" Real Bird, 84; Barbara Westwood, 89

Three Forks: Marcella K. Buchholz, 74

